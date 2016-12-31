IN PICTURES: Buhari receives captured Boko Haram terrorist flag from Gen. Buratai 12:19 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday night received the captured Boko Haram terrorist flag from Gen. Buratai. He congratulated the army and urged them not to relent on their efforts of keeping Nigeria as one entity. See photos: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.