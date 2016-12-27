Zuckerberg made the disclosure while responding to comments posted under his Christmas message. “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” Zuckerberg told a commentator who asked 'but aren't you atheist?'.
I'm not an atheist - Mark Zuckerberg
Zuckerberg made the disclosure while responding to comments posted under his Christmas message. “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” Zuckerberg told a commentator who asked 'but aren't you atheist?'.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.