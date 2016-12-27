 I'm not an atheist - Mark Zuckerberg | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg has disclosed that he is not an atheist.


Zuckerberg made the disclosure while responding to comments posted under his Christmas message. “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” Zuckerberg told a commentator who asked 'but aren't you atheist?'.

