The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, in Edo State has destroyed poultry products worth over N147 million.It said the illegally imported poultry products were impounded during the yuletide season.The products that were destroyed on Thursday in Benin City included 16,422 cartons of imported frozen products.The Officer-in-Charge of the Benin Axis of Customs, Mr. Usman-Shehu Dahiru, said the imported poultry products have a Tax Duty of N29.56 million and Duty Paid Value of N177.36 million.“The items were carried inside a container with number GEXU 1329084 and conveyed in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 654 XL.“The items were seized by officers and men of Customs on Wednesday at Ovia River, along Benin-Ekiadolor Expressway at about 8:00 p.m.“The items were destroyed at Customs House destruction site in compliance with Federal Government’s policy on importation of frozen products (chicken and turkey),” Dahiru said.