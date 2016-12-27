US President Barack Obama said he would have won a third term in office if he had run against President-elect Donald Trump.In an interview with his former top adviser, David Axelrod, said, I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that … if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”“I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.''