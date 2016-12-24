Her real name, Nkechi Emmanuel, is not as popular as her movie name, Nurse Titi of the ‘Clinic Matters’ fame.And as she has become so known in the popular sitcom, Nurse Titi now has so many fans, one of who she is currently dating.She said,The actress added that although she is lucky to date someone who understands the nature of her job, she does not know what she would do if her future husband asks her to quit acting.she said.The actress told Saturday Beats that she could not get married to a poor man as she talked about the qualities she looks out for in a man.she said.Speaking on her career, Emmanuel said she is grateful to God for where she is but she still has some burning desires.