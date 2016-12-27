



Kelechi Iheanacho was left red-faced by team-mate Yaya Toure, after Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Hull City on Boxing Day.





Toure opened scoring from the penalty spot, before Iheanacho made it 2-0. Curtis Davies then scored in his own net, as City went second.

The Ivorian was named Man of the Match afterwards by Sky Sports. Before being handed the award, Toure revealed how his son had told him he would score in the game.

When he was presented with the award, the former Barcelona man said: “Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then.”

Iheanacho assumed Toure was talking about him and tried to get it off the 33-year-old.