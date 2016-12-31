Leicester City’s manager Claudio Ranieri’s personal touch, is the reason Wilfred Ndidi decided to join the Premier League champions, ahead of Manchester United.The Foxes are expected to announce the arrival of the Super Eagles player in the New Year, but he could have easily been playing for another English club.A close source to Ndidi exclusively told AfricanFootball.com: “Smart, old man Ranieri was the game changer in Wilfred agreeing to join Leicester.“He phoned the player after both sides had agreed the deal and made him feel special by this personal touch.“But Wilfred was before then all for the taking by Manchester United after a former scout of Genk, who also scouted Kevin de Bruyne and Christian Benteke, first proposed the player to the Red Devils after he was hired as their scout.“United may deny this now, but they delayed in taking a decision on Wilfred, waiting for various approvals, and that was where Leicester stole the march on them for the player.”Leicester have already applied for a work permit for Ndidi