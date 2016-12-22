The statement signed by PILL president, Abdul Mahmud, noted that on or about 1900 hours of Tuesday, the 20th day of December, 2016, Mrs Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the NCS was accosted by five armed men at the entrance of her local shopping mall in FESTAC, a residential suburb of Lagos, and forcefully taken to an unknown destination.“According to the eyewitness account of Mrs Comfort Baikie’s teenage daughters, she was threatened with violence and death before she was thrown into a waiting getaway car and driven into the early dusk of Lagos.“Twenty four hours after she was snatched, no contact or a ransom demand has been made by her keepers with her immediate family or her employer.“Mrs Comfort Baikie is a dutiful mother of two teenage girls, who should ordinarily be spending this Yuletide with her family. We are worried by her safety and the tremendous impact of her present circumstances on her health- hypertensive condition- and on her teenage daughters who witnessed the unfortunate incident.“We hereby call on the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state to do all within their powers to secure the safe release of Mrs Comfort Baikie.“Mrs Comfort Baikie is an officer of the law and her present circumstances deserve quick and prompt law enforcement agencies’ intervention and action.“This is a direct appeal to her keepers. Mrs Comfort Baikie is a mother and public servant dedicated to her family and country; please, if you are her keeper and you are reading this, we beg you to release her unharmed and safe toher teenage daughters who deserve only the love and warm presence of their dutiful mother this Yuletide.“We beg of you: release her UNHARMED and SAFE!!”