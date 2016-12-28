A 400 level medical student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Mr. Seun Olorunfemi, has been killed by a hit and run driver.Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that the deceased was knocked down by the driver within ile Ife on December 20 and he (victim) was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile Ife, for treatment.Olorunfemi was said to be in a coma and all efforts to make him come out of it proved abortive and he finally died on Christmas Day at the same hospital.The news of his death was said to have thrown his mates into sorrow and cast a pall of gloom over the College of Health Sciences and the Christian community at the university.The deceased was said to be one of the best students in his set and a devout Christian, who was a choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship.The Public Relations Officer of the OAU, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the death to our correspondent on the telephone.The varsity’s spokesperson said the OAU community was pained by the untimely death of Olorunfemi and the management sympathised with the family and relations of the deceased as well as the College of Health Sciences.He said, ” It is really sad and there is the need to curb the recklessness on the part of some drivers because Nigeria has lost many promising lives to their negligence and we cannot continue this way.“I want to appeal to motorists especially those who are fond of speeding, they should have it at the back of their minds that speed thrills but it kills as well.“The OAU management sympathises with the family, relations and friends of the student. We also sympathisers with the College of Health Siences and the entire university on this loss.”