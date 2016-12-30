Halle Berry and Olivier filed for divorce days within each other in October 2015 with each of them filing as the petitioner for the divorce.Under California law only one person can be the petitioner. Olivier agreed to give Halle the honor to be the petitioner which means she divorced him not the other way round.They both agreed to share physical and legal custody of 3-year-old son Maceo. But they haven't been able to reach an agreement on how to share their properties even though there was a prenup involved.Halle and Olivier got married in 2013. This was Halle's third marriage and Olivier's first marriage.The pair have remained friends since the breakup, sharing time with Maceo and Nahla, Halle Berry’s 8 year old daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.