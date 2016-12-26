Pastor Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, revealed that God will grant Buhari wisdom to face problems in 2017.He said God would turn things around for Nigerians especially those who put their trust in Him despite the economic recession and other challenges facing the country.Kumuyi, therefore, urged Nigerians to repose their confidence in God ahead of the New Year.The cleric spoke at the Deeper Life Conference Centre located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, shortly after receiving the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, and other key members of the state assembly.While speaking on the theme of the retreat, ‘Power for the present hour,’ Kumuyi said, “And we talk of the hour of recession, difficulty and distress and all that but God is granting us His promise. That is why are saying that the Lord is so blessing us, and not just us here; He is blessing our state and the nation. And by the grace of God, we are crossing over to the next year, and we are not going to carry over our problem.“As we pray and believe, the Lord will answer and you will see that as we get to the New Year, there is no carryover. God is going to give us solution to the problems of our lives, families, communities, our state and our nation.”