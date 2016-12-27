The Presidency on Tuesday said the Federal government has saved N200 billion by eliminating 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in 2016.A total of N13 billion has been taken off the payroll monthly from February to December this year.Speaking with State House correspondents on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said 11 persons championing the syndicate of ghost workers have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).He said: “The flagship program of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to rid the system of fraud and instill good governance is on course. Through a notable initiative, the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the government has embarked on the continuous auditing of the salaries and wages of government departments.“When the Committee was constituted in February 2016, federal government monthly salary bill was N151 billion excluding pensions. Now the monthly salary warrant is N138 billion, excluding pensions. Which means that the government is making a monthly saving of about N13 billion. That is from February 2016 to date.“The pension bill was 15.5billion monthly as at February. Now it is down to N14.4 billion, which means average monthly saving is about N1.1 billion.”