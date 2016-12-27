



The Muhammadu Buhari government has announced plans to effect new reforms in the country's public service starting from January 2017.According to Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Joe Abah, these reforms will foster growth of Nigeria's economy.“We have a 10-year plan for reforms we’ve been following, however, as with every plan the sequence and prioritisation ranges with government emphasis.“And so for 2017 we will be focusing very heavily on making it easier to do business in Nigeria.“And that is why the bureau has commissioned a number of studies to look at the bottlenecks to service delivery and we are looking at those things that affect the ordinary Nigerian directly.“For instance, the processes for getting a passport, the processes for getting a driver’s licence, the process for getting a tax clearance and the process for seeing a doctor in a government hospital.“And the gap between when you retire and when you actually start to get your pension. We have instances where people have retired and for one year they haven’t got any pension.“So, these are some of the topical issues we will be looking at to see where the bottlenecks are and what we can do to ease the process.Besides, he said that the bureau was working towards ensuring that there was coordinated approach to dealing with the problems of unemployment in Nigeria rather what it used to be.