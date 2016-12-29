All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of lying that he promoted 15,000 workers and paid two months’ arrears, Christmas bonus and other allowances.Describing the promotion as a ruse, the party said it had evidence no worker was promoted.In a statement yesterday by Publicity Secretary Taiwo Olatunbosun, APC described the claim of workers’ promotion as a gimmick to deceive the people and curry favour of voters ahead of the 2018 governorship election.Insisting that no worker received any letter of promotion, Olatunbosun said the governor only promised workers’ promotion during a meeting with labour leaders in Ikogosi Resort where he (Fayose) allegedly begged them to support his candidate in 2018.APC spokesman said: “The promise followed similar others made during his governorship campaigns when he asked youths to submit their credentials to his campaign office for jobs, if they voted for him.“But after winning the election, none of them has been employed.”