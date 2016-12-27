Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike could be on his way back to Spartak Moscow three years after leaving the club.The 29-year-old Fenerbahce forward has made only ten appearances in the Turkish League this season scoring three goals and he is the third choice striker to Moussa Sow and Robin Van Persie.According to a report in sports.ru, an agreement has been reached between Fenerbahce and Spartak Moscow for Emenike to join his former team on a six-month loan deal, till the end of the season.Emenike scored 24 goals in 51 matches for Spartak Moscow during the 2011-2013 season before he was contracted again by Fenerbahce in the 2013-14 season, paying 13 million euros for his services.Emenike last featured for the Yellow Canaries in their Turkish Cup draw against Amed SK a fortnight ago and has since been left out of the squad by Dick Advocaat.He was not listed for Fenerbahce in their Boxing Day win away at Trabzonspor. His compatriot Ogenyi Onazi played the first half of the encounter which ended 3-0 before he was replaced.Emenike has also featured for Karabükspor, Al Ain and West Ham in the past.