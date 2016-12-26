The PDP noted that Pastor Adeboye commending the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country was a statement of fact.
Spokesperson of the PDP in the State, Mr Jackson Adebayo, in a statement on Monday, said; “it is the height of crude politics for the APC to insinuate that a man of God of Pastor Adeboye’s standing took bribe to commend Governor Fayose for what is obvious.
He said; “Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.”
Mr Adebayo, who described the rebuttal, issued late on Sunday, by the APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun as an afterthought, added that; “The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone that is not with them must be condemned at all cost.
APC rascality is known nation wide.ReplyDelete
I see that the real issue here is that, if the Man of God wanted to be a real Pastor and Elder Statesman, then he should have been well balanced in his speech.ReplyDelete
He should have also advised Fayose to do the right thing by stepping down and submitting himself for appropriate prosecution regarding his sin against the People of Ekiti and indeed Nigeria at large. The looting of CBN to finance his rigged Election, the recorded evidences by the Army Officer. Abi Holy Spirit forget those ones. Are they not sins against the Constitution of Nigeria.
It is obvious stack truth here is that "Whether RCCG Members Like It or Not, The Man of God is No Longer His Old Holy Spirit Filled Self". How else can a true Man of God be this excited in the presence of a known Criminal that all the AGF is waiting for is for the immunity cover on Fayose to expire and Fayose be made to answer for all his complicity.
God is indeed a God of mercy but God is also a God equity since "To whom much is given, much shall certainly be required".
Indeed Nigeria, wahala dey oooooo...
Sincerely, only Spirit Filled Individuals will discern that a great "Man of God" is gradually Backsliding or has completely Backslidden.ReplyDelete
Unfortunately for Nigerians, this is the case here. How are the "Mighty Fallen..."
A close observation of the Words of this "Great Man of God" shows the following contrary to all expectations;
1) The Man of God is no longer Walking in the Spirit (Galatians 5 v 16) by this he is controlled by his sight and not by faith which he uses his mouth to profess.
2) The Man of God does not have a clue to the actual reasons behind the Cattle Rustlings nor does he even have any understanding of what it will actually take to properly save Nigeria from it's effects. This means, the Man of God is NOW a Problem To The Problem Rather Than Being a solution to Nigeria. He is no longer in touch with Secrets of the All Knowing God of Heaven.
3) The Man of God is a victim of his own self belief and thus profoundly unguarded statements. How else could an Elder Statesman be making statements that are totally unclear, inconclusive and thus open to all sorts of misunderstanding and misinterpretations.
4) The words of the great man of God are no more seasoned with salt.
5) The man of God is "No Longer a Man of Prayer Like Most People Presumptuously Think He is". How can someone that is interested in encouraging Democracy in Nigeria not be careful in how they fan the ego of a Governor that it is record to have conspired against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not only to Loot our Treasury but also to Rig Election. I wonder how that Patriotic Army Officer who risked his life to get evidence on tape will be seeing the God that this man of God talks about.
6) The Man of God is "No Longer a Man of Faith". He is in dire need of Money to satisfy his personal ego and desires rather that fulfill the commandment and desires of God.
7) The Man of God is "Now in the Class of those that their belly is their God". The Man of God "Respects the Powerful, Rich and Wealthy" and overly excited in their presence.
8) Unlike this Man of God, The Lord Jesus Christ was never this a confusionist.
9) The Man of God, is now a Business Man (Not For The Lord Jesus Christ) but for himself. Meanwhile, a he professes to be a Full Time Minister of God. Meaning "More than one Road into the Market" and also that, to this Man of God, "The End Will Always Justify The Means"
10) Obviously for the Man of God to have degenerated to this level, he must have "Consistently Ignored the Warnings of the Holy Spirit", he must have also "Consistently Bold-Faced the Chastening of the Holy Spirit" by deliberating attributing the Chastening of the Holy Spirit to attacks of the Devil and generally "Proclaiming Needless Long Fasting Coupled With Misguided Prayer Points".
The Man of God may have 3km by 3km Auditorium that he built for his own ego, but He has obviously demonstrated that He is not even 1 millimeter deeper in the Lord Jesus and the things of the Spirit of God.
It is thus not surprising that since his misguided decree during the marking of his 70th Birthday that "Boko Haram will be extinct in just 3 months which was July 2012", Boko Haram is still alive and just being eradicated when a Honest and Sincerely God Fearing President was elected into Office. Till date, the Man of God cannot help Nigeria with the insight on the real sponsors of Boko Haram.
It is a common knowledge that most of the Officers under his leadership are "Self Serving" and "Absolutely Corrupt" and "They Do Not Fear God At All", "They Area Mostly Nothing But Pathological Liars".
I personally pity everyone that does not know how to fully "Look unto Jesus Christ who is the author and finisher of their faith"
Wahala dey oooo.....