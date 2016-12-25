The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a manhunt for one Esther Oba, an alleged accomplice of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.This comes less than three weeks after Patience asked the House of Representatives to protect her and her associates from EFCC harassment.A senior detective at the EFCC revealed that if the commission failed to find her before the end of January, she would be declared wanted.It was learnt that the move had become necessary as part of investigations into a fresh N9bn found in accounts linked to Mrs. Jonathan.The source explained that Oba is believed to be fronting for Patience.He added that due to the existence of Bank Verification Number, it had become difficult for politically exposed persons to keep huge sums of money in their accounts.He said, “After we froze Patience Jonathan’s accounts a few months ago, we continued to investigate the former first lady. We then stumbled on about five accounts which did not bear her name but had her signature.“We realised that one Esther Oba had been operating some accounts for her. The accounts had Oba’s BVN but carried Patience’s signature. This is a clear case of fraud.“We have been trying to invite the woman but we have not been able to locate her. If in the next two weeks we do not see her, we will have no choice but to declare her wanted and put up her picture in every newspaper in Nigeria.”It will be recalled that Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-Ishola had recently granted an order freezing bank accounts allegedly belonging to Patience with over N9bn lodged in them.