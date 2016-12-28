Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are an item, as they both just shared this same loved up photo on their Instagram pages.The 30-year-old rapper and J.Lo, 47, sparked relationship speculation earlier this month when Drizzy attended two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that Jennifer went to.The couple, who have a 17 year age gap having originally only been linked with reports claiming they were just ‘making music’ together.‘Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item,’ a source revealed to The Sun.