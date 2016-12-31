The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said that things would get better for Nigerians in 2017.A statement by Mr Yusufh Olaniyonu, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President in Abuja on Saturday, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful in spite of the current hardship.Saraki commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of difficulties, stressing that the nation’s challenges were surmountable.He called for collective efforts to end recession and work towards growing the economy in the New Year, adding that there was need for unity of purpose and focus among Nigerians.“It is a thing of joy to celebrate the New Year in an atmosphere of peace and security.“ For one thing, the people of the North East and other Nigerians are celebrating without fear of attacks from insurgents or other criminal elements.“This was made possible by the determination of the present administration to effectively secure the country and ensure peace, which is key for any development.“I believe that by working collectively in the New Year we will be able to right the wrongs of the past and ensure renewed economic, social and political development of our dear country’’, he said.He called for strengthening the capacity of entrepreneurs to produce local content while urging Nigerians to always patronise locally made goods.According to him, though Nigeria is not where it ought to be, citizens must continue to take steps that will take the country to its envisioned destination.He expressed the commitment of the legislature to collaborate with the executive in the new year to advance policies and programmes that would end the economic recession.He said, “working together, we will fulfil the mandate of the millions of Nigerians that we represent.“Success is our only option in these turbulent economic times.’’(NAN)