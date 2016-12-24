The fan said to the music producer, “hv been ur ELDER Sis here on Twitter 6yrs ago. Ask me wat I need.“, Don Jazzy responded, “Lol that’s very true. And I appreciate. Oya what do u need? Don’t cut my head o. I wee run“.
She responded asking for N250,000 to begin her business. Don Jazzy then said “Ok send your account details. And I wish you all the best in this business. 🙏🏿 Amen,“.
The lady revealed the N250,000 credit alert on her account.
See the tweets belowen
@DONJAZZY hv been ur ELDER Sis here on Twitter 6yrs ago. Ask me wat I need.— DONJAZZY'S ELDER SIS (@Folasheycrown22) December 23, 2016
God decide to use @DONJAZZY to bless me.. 2days to Xmas... pic.twitter.com/E9oLlDDpV7— DONJAZZY'S ELDER SIS (@Folasheycrown22) December 23, 2016
