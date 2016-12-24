 Don Jazzy gifts fan N250,000 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Mavin Records chief Don Jazzy hasn’t given out money since Nigeria hit recession but that ended yesterday when a female fan of his asked for funds to start her business.

The fan said to the music producer, “hv been ur ELDER Sis here on Twitter 6yrs ago. Ask me wat I need.“, Don Jazzy responded, “Lol that’s very true. And I appreciate. Oya what do u need? Don’t cut my head o. I wee run“.

 She responded asking for N250,000 to begin her business. Don Jazzy then said “Ok send your account details. And I wish you all the best in this business. 🙏🏿 Amen,“.

 The lady revealed the N250,000 credit alert on her account.

