Dogs have disappeared from streets in Ekiti State following the rise in the consumption of dog meat by residents, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.NAN said more people now eat dog meat despite the taboo associated with its consumption in the community.In Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ise-Ekiti, Emure- Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Otun Ekiti, dog slaughter slabs have sprung up.Residents, it was learnt, visit restaurants and beer parlours to savour the meat.A resident said he counted 20 slaughter slabs in Ado-Ekiti.“A good number of beer parlours and relaxation centres now make pepper soup and suya from dog meat.“Because of the high rate of consumption of dog meat, it is difficult to see dogs in the street and their cost has risen,” the resident, who craved anonymity said.NAN reports that three-months-old puppies previously sold for N500, now attract N3,000.Matured dogs go for between N6,000 and N15,000.Mr Debo Olusola, who sells dog meat, said he makes an average of N10,000 daily from dog meat suya.A veterinary doctor, Kunle Adeyemi, warned against excessive consumption, saying it was “risky and injurious to health”.