Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Kelechi Iheanacho still has a lot to prove despite scoring in the Citizens' 3-0 away win against Hull City on Monday.Iheanacho was brought on in the second half and he doubled City's lead after Yaya Toure had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.An own goal by Curtis Davies, secured the important win for City.It was Iheanacho's fourth Premier League goal this season.Also, it was his 12th league goal from 19 shots on target.Reacting to Iheanacho's goal, Guardiola, however praised the youngster for his positional sense.“Kele has talent,” Guardiola told Manchester City official website.“He is in the box and scoring goals but he is young and we need more.“We were looking for more control – the people arriving in the box. Kele is there always at the right time at the right moment.”