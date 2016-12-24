The Nigerian government has set up a committee that will screen and select a suitable candidate for next year’s CAF executive committee elections.Nigeria President Amaju Pinnick has already submitted his nomination to CAF, but this did not get the blessing of the Nigerian government.Nigerian sports minister Solomon Dalung said the government has yet to endorse a candidate for the polls and as such it has set up a committee to recommend a suitable person for its endorsement.The CAF polls are slated for March 2017.