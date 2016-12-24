Crystal Palace have appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager.The 62-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club, after agreeing terms on Friday.Allardyce, who has handled Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and Sunderland in the past, arrives at Selhurst Park as Alan Pardew’s replacement.Pardew was sacked on Thursday, with Palace currently in 17th place in the league, one point above relegation places.“We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available,” Palace chairman Steve Parrish told their official website.Allardyce’s first outing will be on Boxing Day against Watford.