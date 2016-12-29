Lamenting the “complications” from “the age of computer” as he responded to questions about Russia’s alleged hacking of the US election, Trump said, “I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly.”He spoke to reporters at his Florida holiday home, Mar-a-Lago.“The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of security we need.”He refused to be drawn on proposals to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally for trying to influence the election.Trump has shocked the US establishment by challenging intelligence assessments that Putin sought to not only influence the November 8 election, but tilt it against Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton.He has also shocked Republicans by suggesting that Washington should build better ties with its Cold War rival.Last week, Trump released what he said was a “very nice” letter from Putin calling for a thaw in ties between the rival powers.Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst since the end of the Cold War, and President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions over Russia’s interventions in Syria and Ukraine. (AFP)