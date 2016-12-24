An entire family of seven who were wiped out by a speeding driver in Benue State have been laid to rest in Mbaabir, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.It was learnt that the man, who has been identified as Vangeryina Agbose,and his wife with five children in tow, were on their way back from an outing when they were crushed by a speeding driver in a Toyota Picnic around Taraku area of the state.There was a lot of sobbing among residents of Mbaabir, the family’s country’s home, who trooped out to witness the burial of the family as they were laid side by side in seven graves on Wednesday.But it is unclear what has happened to the driver of the vehicle involved or whether he was in custody.The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Mr. Moses Yamu, said he got no report about the accident and could not say whether the driver of the car, which killed the family was in custody.But he promised to find out from appropriate quarters and report on investigation into the case.