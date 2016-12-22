Chelsea outcast John Obi Mikel is reportedly wanted by a cluster of British clubs.The Stamford Bridge stalwart enters the final six months of his current Blues deal in the new year.And he has long been expected to leave Chelsea after being frozen out of first-team affairs by Antonio Conte.The Nigeria star is yet to make a Premier League appearance under the former Juventus gaffer.And his national boss Gernot Rohr has claimed he is paying the price of choosing to represent the Super Eagles at the Rio Olympics.Ligue 1 giants Marseille are said to be in talks over a January swoop for Mikel.But the midfielder's agent John Shittu has revealed teams from across Europe are interested in his client.He told The Sun: "It’s very likely he will leave Chelsea in January. There are many teams interested in the player."In the past we spoke with Inter Milan but now there are a lot of Italian clubs that want him. I will not reveal the names, but there are other Italians teams on his trail."And beware: even in UK, Spain, Germany and even in China know the value of the player and requested information about him."Shittu went on to open up about Mikel's relationship with Conte too, amid rumours a rift had formed between the pair."John does not have problems with his manager. They have normal and professional relationship," he added."He has only 29 years old and he is one of the best football player in the world in that position. It’s normal all the top clubs in Europe and not want him."The salary will be important, commensurate with his value, but the most important thing will be the football project."If everything was based only on the money he would probably go to play in China. But i repeat he can choose from the many clubs, so the project will be crucial.on his decision."Mikel has played more than 350 games since joining Chelsea from Lyn Oslo in 2006.And he's helped them secure 11 trophies during that period.