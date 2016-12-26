Chelsea set a new club record of 12 straight Premier League wins and extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Monday.





Two goals from Pedro Rodriguez and and another Eden Hazard sealed the points as the Blues showed no signs of missing top scorer Diego Costa, who missed the match through suspension along with midfielder N'Golo Kante.





Pedro opened the scoring midway through the first half before Hazard scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea from the penalty spot shortly after half-time. Pedro then added another goal in injury time, via a heavy deflection, to put the gloss on the victory.





The win moves Antonio Conte's side nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who play Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday, while Manchester City can go within seven points of the leaders with a win at Hull City later on Boxing Day.





Chelsea are now two wins short of matching the longest winning streak in Premier League history, set by Arsenal across the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.





The Blues host Stoke on New Year's Eve and then travel to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur four days later for what could be their chance to equal Arsenal's win record. If they succeed, they will travel to defending champions Leicester City on Jan. 14 looking set a new mark of 15 straight league wins.



