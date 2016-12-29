Carlos Tevez's highly lucrative move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors has been confirmed.“Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez has officially joined Shanghai Shenhua,” the club said in a statement on their website on Thursday.Reports have claimed that the Chinese club paid €84m (£71.6m) for Tevez, who returned to Argentina last year after spells in England and Italy.That hefty price tag would make Tevez the world’s sixth most expensive player, behind Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuaín and Neymar.Tevez is also reportedly sport’s highest paid player with the striker said to be earning around £615,000 per week on a two-year contract with Shanghai Shenhua.Tevez, 32, is the second high-profile arrival in China in less than a week after the Brazilian midfielder Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea in a deal believed to be worth £52m.Graziano Pellè, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Jackson Martínez are all recent arrivals in China, while the Shanghai SIPG manager André Villas-Boas is also on a lucrative contract after replacing Sven Goran-Eriksson.