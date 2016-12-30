 Buhari, Saraki meet again in Aso villa | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Buhari, Saraki meet again in Aso villa

1:47 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.


The meeting said to be a private one is holding inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It started at about 12noon with Saraki’s arrival.



Details later…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top