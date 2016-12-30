Buhari, Saraki meet again in Aso villa 1:47 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. The meeting said to be a private one is holding inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. It started at about 12noon with Saraki’s arrival. Details later… Share to:
