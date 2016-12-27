Suspended House of Rep member Hon. Abdulmumin Jibin has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari.According to him, Buhari has allowed himself to be taken hostage by playing into the hands of his enemies.“A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the Presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!” he screamed on Twitter.“Mr. President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you and your government.He further alleged that Buhari had turned his back on a lot of useless issues in the name of achieving political stability and harmony.Jibrin noted that the President’s decision would later come to haunt him.“You will come back to these tweets in 18 months," he tweeted.