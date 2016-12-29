The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the flushing out of Boko Haram militants from Sambisa forest by the military.The association however declared that there is no greater achievement for the administration than to embark on restructuring of the country, as recommended by the 2014 national confab .The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Chief Seinde Arogbofa while speaking with our correspondent on Thursday, also stated that the country would have no peace until it is restructured.He said,” Our governments had been run on trial and error; occasionally they become successful. President Buhari has won the Sambisa war, we congratulate him but he still has to win peace in the country.” Our view is that until we have enduring structures as laid down in the 2014 confab report, we won’t be able to have peace and progress.