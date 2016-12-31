2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

The presidency has denied that Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.In a series of tweets on Saturday, Garba Shehu, the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari said, ” no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”