The presidency has denied that Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Garba Shehu, the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari said, ” no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”




