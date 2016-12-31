In a series of tweets on Saturday, Garba Shehu, the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari said, ” no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”
1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
