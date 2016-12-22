Crystal Palace have confirmed they have asked manager Alan Pardew to step down from his position as manager of the Eagles.The move comes after a string of poor results and the club say they are keen to appoint a replacement as soon as possible."I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player," Steve Parish said in a club statement."Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future."