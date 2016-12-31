English League One club Bolton Wanderers are delaying a decision on whether to extend Nigerian forward Sammy Ameobi's loan deal at the club.Ameobi's loan at the Trotters from Championship club Newcastle United expires on Monday.Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson recently stated he is open to the possibility of keeping the winger till the end of the season with Newcastle United also known to be interested in the deal.However, Bolton, according to a report in the boltonnews.co.uk, are reluctant to make a final decision on the deal until their next two games.The 24-year-old has been a big hit at the Macron, scoring four goals in 22 appearances since joining the club on transfer deadline day.Ameobi who represented England at the U-21 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria in August 2014 spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.His elder brother Shola was part of Nigeria's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.