



The raging war within the deadly Boko Haram sect has continued unabated with the newly appointed leader, al-Barnawi, leading a splinter group that is set to confront the main faction in a battle of wits.The former spokesman, who is being backed by the Islamic State (ISIS), had issued an audiotape yesterday denouncing the supposedly deposed leader, Abubakar Shekau, who had earlier issued his own audiotape on Thursday, claiming to be in charge of the deadly group.Al-Barnawi in his new speech is accusing Shekau of deviating from the original cause of the group and turned it to a personal agenda.Al- Barnawi called Shekau a liar and noted that he has taken full charge of the operations of the sect. According to al-Barnawi, Shekau was forcefully keeping people in the group against their will, while using women and children as human shield.“We are out because you came out with your own cassette. We want our people to know proper Islam because Allah in the Quran forbids killings without justification. Just like Allah gave us power to kill infidels, there are those he said we shouldn’t kill without reason.“What he is doing is not Islam. He said we should follow him and we agreed, but we later realised it is another thing and we said no. We have to stick to the Quran and what Allah said, not [follow] someone’s waywardness. “We have vowed to say the truth. If we will be killed, let us be killed.“In one of our Shura meetings, someone asked Shekau how he felt about Muslims running away from their own land to the land of the infidels for their own safety. Shekau said Muslims are also infidels and should be killed like the infidels.“Shekau is ignorant of the fact that it is forbidden for a Muslim to be killed after being chased out of Islamic Caliphate to a strange land and [when the Muslim] has not taken part in any conspiracy against Muslims.“Shekau said he is looking for our information. We also have your information and we are close to you. What kind of thing is this? There were states we captured as part of the Islamic Caliphate and you allowed men to be looting property. We told you and you did not take action.“Another thing is, Shekau is interpreting verses with his own opinions and the cassettes are being spread. Stop interpreting the Quran with your own opinion. We who lived with Shekau knew his conduct. What is not in the Hadith, he will insist that it is there.“Kai, Imam, all these interpretations are your own creation. Please go and seek education and knowledge from those that know. You forgot how you rushed to pass a verdict over the case of a man over sheep? And you rushed a judgment that saw the man’s hand amputated.“The same thing happened in Bama. Five of us were sitting, and the issue came up of some fighters who married slaves. He quickly said they should be killed. The killings spread to eleven persons. Later on, the allegation turned out to be false. Some fighters murmured and said there would be no peace with his injustices.“Even if it is Buhari that comes to you following an agreement, if you killed him, it is not Islam. Even if it is an infidel, if you killed him it is not Islam. If you are afraid of their treaty, tell them we are enemies, instead of drawing people close to kill them.“The same way, you killed Bagomna because he bought a house in Amchide. If someone bought a house, is that a reason to kill him? With your hand you killed him. Bagomna came on a bike, and you just killed him. When we asked you why you said since he went to war he did not return.“The same way you killed one man on trivial grounds that he was gossiping. Yet his contribution to this cause was incredible.He was producing guns, and you just wasted him. You also killed Abdullahi because of a dream.“Another case of Shekau’s insensitivity is abandoning fighters to hunger [as well as] women and children who go without food while he is enjoying with his own family. Last year, 20 children died of malnourishment. Recently, 15 babies died in one day due to starvation.“In our Shura meetings, there was a complaint that jihadists’ wives were taken away while they were fighting for Allah. What did you do? You did nothing, and fighters saw how you don’t bother about their welfare. You just go home and sleep with your wives and slaves while we are suffering. We are not with you.“You don’t listen and accept our views. Even [Boko Haram founder, killed in 2009] Mohammed Yusuf, he would write his Friday preaching and table it before us for debate and scrutiny. We would collectively go through and work on it. But you refused [to do the same]."Another thing is Shekau doesn't make weapons available for fighters. People fighting a war are left with no weapons."Shekau be careful, we are not part of this; I repent and will never follow you. If you repent, we will accept you and embrace you. You should repent and fear Allah. This is the open letter to you."