Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video on Thursday to dispute a claim that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest enclave.“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by masked armed fighters.“You should not be telling lies to the people,” he said, referring to President Muhammadu Buhari who said on Christmas Eve that the terror group had been defeated and driven away from the forest, its last known bastion.“If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?”AFP reports that it was not immediately clear where the new video was shot, but Shekau who spoke in both Hausa and Arabic said it was filmed on Christmas Day.The Boko Haram leader last appeared in a video in September where he disputed a claim by the Nigerian military that he had been wounded in battle.He vowed to continue fighting on until an Islamic State was imposed in northern Nigeria.“Our aim is to establish an Islamic Caliphate and we have our own Caliphate, we are not part of Nigeria,” he stated.