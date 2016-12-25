The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm on Boko Haram insurgents who are fleeing from the Sambisa Forest, Borno State, to other parts of the country.The army authorities, who issued a statement, urged the Nigerian public to be wary of people of suspicious movements and appearances during and after the Yuletide season.The acting Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said the troops in the region, particularly the men of the Lafiya Dole operation, were working hard to contain the fleeing insurgents.He said, “Due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa forest, quite a number of them are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere.“We wish to therefore, inform members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, that they be vigilant and security conscious.”According to Usman, Nigerians must watch out for strange movements or persons in their areas.He added that members of the public should report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies for prompt action.