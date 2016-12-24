Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was present to witness the 11th edition of the biggest music award in Nigeria - the Headies at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on Thursday.Oshoala who ended the year with two goals in 13 games for Arsenal Ladies was on hand to cheer top Nigerian artistes who distinguished themselves in 2016.The 22-year-old forward dressed in a casual outfit shared a photo of herself on the red carpet.