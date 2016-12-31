Super Falcons and Arsenal striker, Asisat Oshoala has noted that the protest after their African Women Cup of Nations, AWCON, victory in Cameroon remains her darkest period in football.Speaking with newsmen on Saturday the tournament Golden boot winner noted that their action was regrettable but they had to do it because of past promises that were not kept by the nation’s football authorities.The Florence Omagbemi’s women embarked on a sit-in protest in order to recover their allowances and match bonuses from the Nigeria Football Federation immediately after they returned from winning another AWCON title in Cameroon.The team later stormed the National Assembly when they realised the sit-in protest was not effective enough.According to Oshoala, “We were maltreated. It was a bitter experience. I mean what can one say but to give thanks to God. Nigeria is a country full of underground corruption.“I mean how can our football administrators say they don’t believe we will emerge the winner of the AWCON when Nigeria has won it more than any other Africa nation.“It broke our hearts. Am yet to get over the stress I went through during the protest period. And I pray Nigeria football never record such a big shame again.“Had it been we didn’t win the Cup; am confident we would have been denied our bonuses and allowances. Given the media coverage of the protest, I received a peaceful letter from Arsenal and I felt ashamed of the situation of our football.“I still believe some of my colleagues in Arsenal will jokingly laugh at me when I return back but I have no choice than defending my country come rain come shine when such occurs.”