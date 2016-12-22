 Adidas debunks rumour of being in talks with Blac Chyna | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period!


Adidas has however come out to claim that there has not been a single discussion with Chyna, her lawyer or anyone else about using her to represent their brand.

Adidas representative in a statement said:
"This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar."

Chyna's lawyer had previously told TMZ Adidas that Adidas had offered his client, Blac Chyna,  $250k for a line of shoes, but claimed the amount was woefully inadequate.

