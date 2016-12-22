Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period!Adidas has however come out to claim that there has not been a single discussion with Chyna, her lawyer or anyone else about using her to represent their brand.Adidas representative in a statement said:Chyna's lawyer had previously told TMZ Adidas that Adidas had offered his client, Blac Chyna, $250k for a line of shoes, but claimed the amount was woefully inadequate.