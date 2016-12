Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori may have spent some time in a UK Prison but that did nothing to diminish his political strength.According to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Ibori pulled off major political moves from prison. Some of the things Ibori did from prison include:1. Supporting a Senate President2. Installing the speaker of the house of representatives3. Making his daughter a lawmaker4. He made Senators5. Ibori made a governor