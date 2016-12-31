Bishop Simeon Okah, the principal patriarch of the Flock of Christ Mission, Enerhen-Effurun, Delta State, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari isn't fit to contest for the presidency a second time.In an interview with Vanguard, the Vice President, VP, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, South-South region, said Buhari has nothing else to offer Nigeria.“The man is an old man, old man is old, I am quite younger than he is. I am 64 years old, do you know that without the younger ones around me, there are some things about this generation that I cannot on my own understand because their way of thinking is very different from my way of thinking, not to talk of a man like Buhari?“First, Buhari is too old, secondly, he is not educated enough. It pains my heart that just because former President Goodluck Jonathan is from South-South, there was a general hatred against him by the north and maybe the west.“We, who travel, they were telling us that we were blessed to have a man who has PhD as a president, what does Buhari have apart from him being a general?”“When he was campaigning, he said he would make one naira to one dollar, but what is the position today, the man has destroyed almost everything he met, everything Jonathan laboured for. Everything is nose-diving in the country.“Look at the stock exchange. He inherited a stock exchange of over N13 trillion. Today, it is about N8 to N9 trillion. What happened to N4 trillion?“It is people’s money, so to me, this government, particularly, in my own sense of judgment, there are too many lies and lies go with depression and depression goes with oppression.“People who are supposed to invest are asking questions, where are the blueprints for his economic programme.? Almost two years are gone, nothing. This is the very first time in our history that it took a president, who won an election over six months to appoint ministers.“And the people he appointed are the same corrupt people, who had to cross-carpet from PDP to APC; we thought he was going to bring angels from the moon the way he initially spoke about people that would make his cabinet, but finally, they were the same people that we knew in this country.