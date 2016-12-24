Controversial Pastor John Suleman in his end of year prophesies said Muhammadu Buhari will be humbled in the coming year





He further revealed that the coming year will be tough for churches in Nigeria as they would be persecuted by the government.





Apostle John Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry, said President Muhammadu Buhari will be humbled by God in the coming year.





The Apostle made this known when he released his prophecies for the year 2017 during the just concluded ‘Fresh Fire’ revival which was held at his church new Lagos headquarters.





The prophet also claimed that Yemi Osinbajo will face a tough battle to retain his position as the vice President of the country.





He also added that there will be high rate of persecution against the church by the Nigerian government in the coming year will.





“ I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed ,” the cleric said.





“ Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017. And the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before ,” he said.





Meanwhile, Apostle Suleman who came under attack from Nigerians for his message that the popular money doubling scheme was demonic can now breath a sigh of relief after it has apparently crashed.



